ViewRay (VRAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect ViewRay to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VRAY opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $449.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.64. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $4.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

