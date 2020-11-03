Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz Sells 15,000 Shares

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $186,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,096.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PKBK stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.86. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKBK. TheStreet upgraded Parke Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 165.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $145,000. 39.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

