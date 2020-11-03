Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,859 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,707,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,748,000 after purchasing an additional 721,270 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after buying an additional 15,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after purchasing an additional 69,817 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 159.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,780,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,701,000 after buying an additional 1,093,687 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 440.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,547,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -496.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSUR shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.