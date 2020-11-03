Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $127,000 Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,859.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HT stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $191.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($1.17). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

