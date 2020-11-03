Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $128,000 Investment in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the second quarter valued at about $7,045,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in U.S. Concrete by 351.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:USCR opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $581.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.38 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of U.S. Concrete in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

