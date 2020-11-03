Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 236.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.07, for a total transaction of $472,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total transaction of $1,701,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,022 shares of company stock worth $8,089,417 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Penumbra from $253.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.38.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $248.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 855.79 and a beta of 0.67. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $277.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.61.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

