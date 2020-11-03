Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $129,000 Stake in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 713.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CIRCOR International were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CIR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CIRCOR International by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 31,640 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the second quarter worth approximately $3,478,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIR opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.79.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.95 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CIR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CIRCOR International Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

