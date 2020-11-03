Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 445.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 591,441 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBA. ValuEngine lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $392.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.69. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $24.88.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 39.16%.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 8,200 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,442.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin J. Bannon purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

