Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THRM. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Gentherm by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47,315 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 4.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Gentherm by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 86,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 1.46. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $259.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.48 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

