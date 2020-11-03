Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 462.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 73,752 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 46.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 18,187 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 8.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $2,510,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the second quarter valued at $1,700,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

NYSE SEM opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $28.61.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

