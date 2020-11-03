Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,120 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth about $279,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.69 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 12,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $554,295.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,175.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $328,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,102.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $900,528 over the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

