Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $130,000 Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 108.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 107.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 29,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 15,265 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 634,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 322,621 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.28.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.05 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

