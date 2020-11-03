Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 239.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $40.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.98. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.31 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 49.62%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.