Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after buying an additional 294,209 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,413,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,251,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 636.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 246,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 212,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,578,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 67,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.80 per share, with a total value of $2,088,732.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,233,049 shares of company stock worth $40,779,593. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAR opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.42. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -6.92 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

