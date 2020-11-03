Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 95.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 79.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth $177,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $169.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.37. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $184.97.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

LANC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

