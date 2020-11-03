Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 17.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Summit Materials by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Anne P. Noonan bought 66,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra upgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.49. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $645.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.20 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

