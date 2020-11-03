Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 869.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,990 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 613,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 313,481 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 802,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,737,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNR opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.20. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

