Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 390 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Park National during the third quarter valued at about $541,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Park National during the third quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the second quarter valued at about $762,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park National by 8.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Park National alerts:

Shares of PRK stock opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRK shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Park National in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.