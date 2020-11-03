Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Holdings Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 233.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 50.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ethan Allen Interiors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NYSE:ETH opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.62 million, a P/E ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

