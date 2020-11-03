Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cloudera by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cloudera by 7.2% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudera alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cloudera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,074,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,292.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $810,082.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,800.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLDR opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudera, Inc. has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $14.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 28.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.