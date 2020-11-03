The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 587.4% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Middleby during the second quarter worth $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby during the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 9.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on MIDD. BidaskClub raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $100.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $128.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.00 and a 200 day moving average of $82.92.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

