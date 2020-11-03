Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 532.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $43,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $235.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.90. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($8.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($3.46). The company had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.99 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 75.33%. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

