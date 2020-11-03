Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $137,000 in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 40,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 205,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAXR shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $32.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

