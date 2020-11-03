Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,110 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 126.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Exponent by 1,927.7% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $351,648.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,424.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 3,209 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $264,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,628 shares of company stock worth $963,799 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $70.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.25. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $84.62.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.67%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Exponent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

