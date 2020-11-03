Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,330 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,917,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,639,000 after purchasing an additional 91,710 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,108,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,498,000 after buying an additional 76,826 shares during the period. Advent Interntional Corp MA boosted its position in Envestnet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advent Interntional Corp MA now owns 836,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,497,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 673,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,522,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,336,000 after acquiring an additional 233,399 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of ENV opened at $78.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.43. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -355.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

In other news, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 40,801 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $3,332,217.67. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 278,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,761,510.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $204,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,217. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.