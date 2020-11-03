Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,650 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth approximately $27,205,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the second quarter worth $19,795,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Arconic by 1,978.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 600,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after buying an additional 571,134 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the second quarter valued at $4,490,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,069,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARNC opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96. Arconic Inc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

