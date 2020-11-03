Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $139,000 Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,487 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 452.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,999,000 after acquiring an additional 466,280 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 427,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 261,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after purchasing an additional 171,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 160,832 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMS. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on GMS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.79. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. GMS had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $802.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

