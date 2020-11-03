Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $146,000 Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGRC. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 8,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $204,670.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 1,200 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $71,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,943 shares of company stock valued at $654,550. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MGRC opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.65 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 16.05%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.75%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

