BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of BRT Apartments worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 70.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 119.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in BRT Apartments by 64.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 26,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. BRT Apartments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $210.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

BRT Apartments Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.