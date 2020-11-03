Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $139,000 Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 186.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $78,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $102,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $60,014.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,366.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,303 shares of company stock worth $1,205,831 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.36. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $104.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

