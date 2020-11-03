FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stake Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 57.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,843,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 10.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor stock opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.27. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $33.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $611,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,815,910.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,864,000 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.