Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 650 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 118.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $180,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $59.77 on Tuesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $69.84. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $700.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.50 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PATK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

In related news, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $111,200.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 286,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,209,869.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

