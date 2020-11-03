Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TEL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

NYSE TEL opened at $99.50 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.01.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

