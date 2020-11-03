Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Retail Value worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Retail Value by 64.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 27.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 17.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 98,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Retail Value by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RVI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Retail Value in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Retail Value stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Retail Value Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $254.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $39.29 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Retail Value Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Roulston acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $49,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,132.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

