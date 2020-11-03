Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $2,422,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,171,107.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.82, for a total transaction of $304,029.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $11,187,700.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,114. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $290.88 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $330.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.18 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Mizuho cut shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HubSpot from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $290.00 to $332.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jyske Bank upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.19.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.