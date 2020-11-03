Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 9,350 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 2,280.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 109,935 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 251,107 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 53.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 168,955 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $252,183.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $664,511.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $123,891.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.74. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

