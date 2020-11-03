Canaccord Genuity Cuts Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Price Target to $48.00

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $35.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 61.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 384,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after buying an additional 146,612 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 111.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 125,182 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 41.9% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 153.7% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,741 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

