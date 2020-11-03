Contrasting Riviera Tool (OTCMKTS:RIVT) & Lincoln Electric (OTCMKTS:LECO)

Riviera Tool (OTCMKTS:RIVT) and Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Riviera Tool alerts:

This table compares Riviera Tool and Lincoln Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riviera Tool N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lincoln Electric $3.00 billion 2.08 $293.11 million $4.70 22.33

Lincoln Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Riviera Tool.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Lincoln Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Riviera Tool shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Lincoln Electric shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Riviera Tool and Lincoln Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riviera Tool N/A N/A N/A Lincoln Electric 7.93% 33.45% 10.72%

Risk & Volatility

Riviera Tool has a beta of -5.98, meaning that its share price is 698% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lincoln Electric has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Riviera Tool and Lincoln Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riviera Tool 0 0 0 0 N/A Lincoln Electric 0 4 4 0 2.50

Lincoln Electric has a consensus price target of $108.80, suggesting a potential upside of 3.69%.

Summary

Lincoln Electric beats Riviera Tool on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riviera Tool Company Profile

Riviera Tool Co. operates as a designer and manufacturer of complex die systems used in the production of sheet metal stamped parts and assemblies for the automotive industry. Its stamping die systems are used in the production of automobile and truck body parts such as roofs, hoods, fenders, doors, door frames, structural components and bumpers. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products. It also provides computer numeric controlled plasma and oxy-fuel cutting systems, and regulators and torches used in oxy-fuel welding, cutting, and brazing; and consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market. In addition, the company is involved in the retail business in the United States. It serves general fabrication, energy and process, automotive and transportation, heavy fabrication, and construction and infrastructure industries, as well as ship building and maintenance and repair markets. The company sells its products directly to users of welding products, as well as through industrial distributors, retailers, and agents. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Riviera Tool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riviera Tool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.