FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Joshua Cooper Ramo Sells 13,461 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70.

FDX stock opened at $266.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $293.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.46.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

