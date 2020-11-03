Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake Sells 10,000 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $912,500.00.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $106.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.27.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $97.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QTWO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Q2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth $783,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 222.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth $277,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

