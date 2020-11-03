Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,500 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 359,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of COCSF opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.