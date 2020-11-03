Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,500 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 359,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of COCSF opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of HubSpot, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of HubSpot, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 9,350 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 9,350 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc
Canaccord Genuity Cuts Smith & Nephew Price Target to $48.00
Canaccord Genuity Cuts Smith & Nephew Price Target to $48.00
Contrasting Riviera Tool & Lincoln Electric
Contrasting Riviera Tool & Lincoln Electric
FedEx Co. Director Joshua Cooper Ramo Sells 13,461 Shares
FedEx Co. Director Joshua Cooper Ramo Sells 13,461 Shares
Q2 Holdings, Inc. CEO Matthew P. Flake Sells 10,000 Shares
Q2 Holdings, Inc. CEO Matthew P. Flake Sells 10,000 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report