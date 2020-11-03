Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $62,000 Investment in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

VRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vera Bradley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $226.85 million, a PE ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.60. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $131.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.48 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.