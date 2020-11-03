Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) by 120.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GHYB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 96.7% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,879,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares in the last quarter.

GHYB opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $50.17.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

