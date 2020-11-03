LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Price Target Raised to $46.00

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $687.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts acquired 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $200,547.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,840.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $203,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,962,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,693,307.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 836.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

