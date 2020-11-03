Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 11,200 Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Regis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regis by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 17,570 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Regis by 11.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regis by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 856,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regis in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000.

In related news, CMO James A. Townsend acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Patrick Williams sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $247,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,464.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

NYSE RGS opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Regis Co. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.53.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.63). Regis had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regis Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

