Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Downgraded by Wedbush to Neutral

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) was downgraded by Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CATB. HC Wainwright cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Shares of CATB stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 41.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

