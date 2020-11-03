Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Upgraded to Outperform by William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

VMI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $149.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.81. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $82.60 and a 12-month high of $154.86.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

In related news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $514,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total value of $190,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,452.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,282,000 after buying an additional 133,618 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 38,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

