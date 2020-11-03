Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JDEPF. CSFB reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Societe Generale started coverage on Jde Peets in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jde Peets presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:JDEPF opened at $37.15 on Monday. Jde Peets has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.21.

