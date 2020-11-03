Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Barclays

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UAA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UAA stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. Under Armour’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Under Armour by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Under Armour by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Under Armour by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.