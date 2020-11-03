Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BLDR. BTIG Research raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.80.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $32.67 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $34.69. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 542,277 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,321,000 after purchasing an additional 516,774 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,210,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,739,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,103,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.